-

Only two members of the Overton 3rds XI made any runs at all as they were humiliated by Odiham & Greywell 4ths in a Division 6 North East fixture.

Michael Eales top scored with just two, while Freddie Cook’s single was the only other run to come off the bat in 11.3 overs of complete misery for Overton.

In addition to the 12 wides, there were also two no balls!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenager Sophie Cook - on her first Hampshire League bowl of the season - claimed a startling 7-4 while Joe Van Der Flier took 3-13 - and 10 of those runs he conceded were wides.

Overton, who had lost the toss and were inserted, had reached 7-0 - all extras - before their 10 wickets clattered in spectacular fashion for just 10 runs.

Odiham - who had tasted defeat in their opening four league games - lost two wickets themselves before reaching their small victory target in only 14 balls.