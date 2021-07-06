Lewis Le-Clercq hit a half-century as Hambledon 2nds defeated Railway Triangle at Drayton Park. Picture: Keith Woodland

Lewis was first to impress, top scoring with 59 - his highest league score of the summer - as Hambledon posted 174-7 against Railway Triangle at Drayton Park en route to their fifth win in six completed matches.

Will Parvin and Ed Moger both hit 29 while Alex Harris took 2-13 off eight overs.

Mark Le-Clercq – Lewis’ father - then cleaned up the Triangle tail to finish with 4-44 as the hosts were bowled out for 115. It was their fifth loss in six completed games and they are in the four-team relegation zone.

Former Hampshire spinner Ian Turner backed with 3-32 including the wicket of Triangle top scorer Tom Lawler (33).

Locks Heath are also stuck in the drop zone after suffering a seventh successive loss.

This time they suffered a 56-run defeat to visiting Southampton Travellers after being asked to chase 196-9.

Prashant Sagar (2-28) clean bowled Ian Stobbs and Robbie Robinson as Locks lurched to 15-3.

ED Williamson (55) and Joe Acaster (29) added 65 for the fourth wicket, but nobody else passed 14 and Locks were bowled out for 140 (Prathamesh Salaskar 3-28).

Former Wembley cup final winner Kevin Brewster struck a century for Mansbridge against Fareham & Crofton 2nds - but still finished on the losing side.

Brewster, who was a sub when Sholing lifted the FA Vase in 2014 to go alongside their Wessex League title triumph, hit 124 out of his side’s 184-8 total.

That was a huge 67.3 per cent of his team’s runs - no-one else scored more than 16 - and was Brewster’s third highest score for Mansbridge.

Co-incidentally, his career best - 136 - was also scored against Fareham & Crofton 2nds in 2017!

Brewster – who played over 450 games for Sholing during his career – added an unbroken 42 for the ninth wicket with Paul Venn, who ended unbeaten on nought.

James Hawley (3-39) and Sam Lindsay (2-31) were among the wickets.

Due to rain, Fareham were set a revised target of 169 in 34 overs - a total they reached with nine balls remaining.

Opener Ryan Fitsell proved impossible to remove, ending unbeaten on 61 as his side won by four wickets.

Fitsell - who back in 2018 plundered an undefeated 195 for Fareham 3rds against Purbrook 3rds - put on 50 for the first wicket with Angus Southon (29).

He added another 49 for the third wicket with Alex Wimble (21) and 57 for the fourth with Jon Tucker (29).

There was a dramatic finish at Bidbury Mead as Bedhampton Mariners claimed a four-run victory over Bishop’s Waltham.

Asked to chase 147 for victory, Waltham had recovered from 43-4 to reach 140-7. But their last three wickets tumbled for the addition of only two runs with two of them falling to A Graham (2-15).

There were also fine eight-over spells from Brian Burridge (3-24), Jagdamba Bisht (2-11) and Zeeshan Hazell (2-27).