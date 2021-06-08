Hampshire League Division 4 South round-up ... wins for Fareham & Crofton and Hambledon … Purbrook and Bedhampton lose
Fareham & Crofton claimed a narrow nine-run success against Curdridge in Hampshire League Division 4 South after looking almost certain to lose at one point.
Chasing Fareham’s 204-7, the visitors reached 160-1 thanks to Usman Akram (83) and Jay Nandha (66).
But Nandha became the first of three run-outs - with Akram run out off the final ball as Curdridge fell short on 195-5 at Bath Lane.
Ben White, Fareham’s opening bowler, conceded only 16 runs off his eight overs.
Earlier, Ben Kissane (42) and Ieuan Carney (41) had helped Fareham to 127-2, with White, batting at No 6, next highest with a 21-ball 30.
Hambledon chairman Mark Le Clerq skippered his club’s 2nd XI to their third successive Division 4 Southvictory of the season.
He took three wickets in a 49-run victory over Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds at Langstone Harbour to ensure Hambledon remained one of four clubs in the section with a 100 per cent record.
After Le Clerq had opted to bat first, Hambledon openers Will Parvin (44) and Simon Barnard (36 retired out) laid a solid foundation.
But the dismissal of Parvin - stumped by George Wilson off the bowling of Harrison Etheringham - sparked a collapse from 136-3 to 149-7.
The last five batsmen mustered only eight between them, leaving Owain Chapman 23 not out in an all out total of 163.
Romit Patel (2-13), Connor Saunders (2-24) and Etheringham (2-31) were P & S’ main wicket-takers.
Hambledon opening bowlers William Hardman and Ben Harding made quick inroads into the P & S top order.
After Hardman bowled Harrison Whitworth for 10, Harding (2-25) accounted for Krishnan Patel (2) and Bibek Dhakal (1).
When Le Clerq brought himself on to dismiss Patel (25) and George Wilson (19), P & S were in big trouble on 56-5.
They limped to 90-6 before losing three more wickets for the addition of just three runs and were eventually dismissed for 114.
Le Clerq (3-28) was his side’s main wicket-taker, while Chris Glanfield took 2-9 in 16 balls.
Former Hawks, Gosport Borough and Moneyfields footballer Sam Pearce turned out for Purbrook 2nds against Mansbridge.
But on his first appearance of the season, he couldn’t prevent a seven-wicket loss that sees Purbrook rooted to the foot of the table after three successive losses.
Opener William Harradine hit four sixes and four fours in a 30-ball 52 as Purbrook advanced to 85-2.
But that was as good as it got as Kieron Hall (8-5-4-3), Kevin Brewster (6.1-1-14-3) and Paul Venn (8-2-16-2) combined to dismiss Purbrook for 139.
Alex Mengham (20) was the only other player to hit double figures and Pearce (4) was part of a middle order - along with Oliver McKenzie (0) and James Cleeve (1) - to depart cheaply.
Jack Hamson took a wicket with the first ball of Mansbridge’s reply, but Brewster (38 not out), Chris Hall (36) and M Chance (33 not out) took the visitors to a seven-wicket win with 15 overs and two balls remaining.
Bedhampton Mariners only lost two wickets in 40 overs against Twyford - but still lost.
Opener Ross Basketter (72) and skipper Brian Burridge (54) shared a second wicket stand of 128 after Burridge had won the toss and elected to bat.
With Twyford contributing 28 wides in a total of 44 extras, Mariners posted 212-2.
Once Alex Reidy got going, that target never looked like being enough.
The Twyford captain lashed four sixes and seven fours in a 45-ball 68 as his side romped to a five-wicket victory with nine overs and two balls remaining.
Openers Matt Gould (28) and Dan Watson (24) had given Twyford a quick start with Mariners’ first two bowlers, Jagdamba Bisht and George Parvin, conceding 72 runs off their combined 10 overs.
Ollie Parvin’s 3.4 overs, meanwhile, cost him 36 runs.