Havant 3rds opener Tom Wragg is bowled by Hambledon's Elliot Jenkins. Picture: Sam Stephenson

In a game where bowlers held the upper hand, only one batsman - Havant’s Andrew Ransley - reached 30 as the hosts were beaten by 47 runs.

Opening bowler Elliot Jenkins (3-18) removed Havant’s top three - openers Tom Wragg (12) and Julian Atkins (13) and Sam Woodgate (12) - after Hambledon had won the toss.

Andrew Ransley and Gareth Ransley (23) top scored as Havant were bowled out for 141 with seven balls of their 40 overs remaining.

Havant 3rds batsman Julian Atkins hits out at Hambledon 3rds. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Robbie Stone (2-12) and Jamie Lewis (2-21) were also amongst the wickets.

Mahendra Jish (23) and Lewis (13) put on 37 for first Hambledon wicket in reply.

But that was as good as it got before Gary Hounsome, on his first change, bowled Lewis.

Hambledon were 45-4 shortly after and it was 60-5 when Hounsome (3-18 off eight) claimed his third victim.

Hambledon 3rds bowler Elliot Jenkins is congratulated after dismissing Havant 3rds opener Tom Wragg. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Danielle Ransley (3-26) and Matt Hayward (2-23) helped reduce Hambledon to 94 all out with Julian Atkins wrapping up the innings by bowling Mike Watts with only his second delivery.

Runs were a lot easier to come by on the artificial pitch at HMS Temeraire where Porchester posted 238-5 against United Services - and still lost with nine overs remaining!

Portchester skipper Harry Robbins (48) and Derek Kelly (12) put on 71 for the first wicket before Sean Kelly, coming in at No 4, added 98 for the third wicket with Neil Hards, whose contribution was just 13.

Kelly blazed five sixes and eight fours in racing to 75 off 52 balls before he was caught and bowled by Gulzamir Sadiqqi (2-46).

Julian Atkins batting for Havant 3ds. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Jason Jeal hit 27 off 19 balls and Hards - who managed Winchester City FC when they won the FA Vase in 2004 - was fifth out for 39 (off 72 balls).

Hards later dismissed US batsman Syed Elahi, but not before he had struck 14 fours and four sixes on his way to exactly 100.

With US captain Farai Shoko compiling 50 and Andrew Lilley 37 not out, the hosts powered to victory on 239-4.

Jack Girling conceded 35 runs off his three overs, Steve Lever 31 off three and opening bowler Andy Thomas 48 off five as US won in a canter.

Rowner never recovered from a dire start against Steep 2nds and ended up losing by six wickets.

Steep bowler Jonty Page entered the game having taken 6-22 (v Fareham & Crofton 3rds) and 5-28 (v Emsworth) in his previous two league matches.

This time he bowled Rowner captain and opener Rob Bowman first ball. With Matthew Darby run out for a duck and Martin Bowman dismissed for a single, Rowner were 8-3.

With opener J Bishop (26) top scoring, Rowner limped to 102 all out with Page claiming 3-22 and Jack Coles 3-20.

Toby Mowat (2-12) gave Rowner a glimmer of hope when reducing Steep to 12-2, but Dale Collins (40) and Ed Ellis (37) put on 72 for the third wicket.

Steep powered to victory with the winning runs coming off the first ball of the 24th over.

Solent Rangers opener Jayaram Jayarj hit 75 as his side posted 173 at Compton.

He was eventually sixth out with the score on 157, another wicket for Liam Dawtry (5-60 oft 6.4 overs).

Vineeth Thomas (2-32) dismissed the Compton openers cheaply, but Alex Elms (48) and Dawtry (37) added 53 for the third wicket.

Compton still had work to do at 124-5 and eventually won by four wickets off the penultimate ball.