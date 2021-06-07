No Caption ABCDE

Six of the seven North Stoneham batsmen who bagged ducks were clean bowled by Paultons pair Mike Redman (5-9) and Graham Pike (4-3).

NS & E were rushed them out in 12 overs, four of which were maidens.

Lewis Swain top scored with three before being run out – his runs mirroring the three wides and three no-balls Paultons bowled.

Tom Cottrell joined the list of duck makers when he was bowled for nought at the start of Paultons’ reply.

But Laurence Frampton hit by far the day’s highest individual score of 10 not out to clinch a nine-wicket victory for the hosts.

It took Paultons just 14 balls to knock off the runs.