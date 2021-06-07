Hampshire League newcomers routed for just 12 in 14-over match – seven players bag ducks and another is 0 not out
Newly-formed North Stoneham & Eastleigh were skittled for 12 by Hampshire League Division 6 Central rivals Paultons III at Minstead – with extras predictably being top scorer!
Six of the seven North Stoneham batsmen who bagged ducks were clean bowled by Paultons pair Mike Redman (5-9) and Graham Pike (4-3).
NS & E were rushed them out in 12 overs, four of which were maidens.
Lewis Swain top scored with three before being run out – his runs mirroring the three wides and three no-balls Paultons bowled.
Tom Cottrell joined the list of duck makers when he was bowled for nought at the start of Paultons’ reply.
But Laurence Frampton hit by far the day’s highest individual score of 10 not out to clinch a nine-wicket victory for the hosts.
It took Paultons just 14 balls to knock off the runs.
It was bottom-of-the-table North Stoneham & Eastleigh’s third successive defeat, though they did make a heady 165-9 in their previous game against IBM Hursley.