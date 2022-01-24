Hampshire One leaders US Portsmouth receive FOUR yellow cards in late defeat to Overton

US Portsmouth's Ryan Merrikin was sin-binned and scored a try in the defeat to Overton Picture: Keith Woodland

Despite the last-gasp 33-30 loss at Burnaby Road, USP do still remain top of the table but it remains to be seen how costly their ill-discipline in this particular fixture could be come the end of the season with Tottonians 2nds and Fawley - sat in second and third positions respectively - trailing them by eight points with two games in hand.

In the reverse meeting earlier in the season US Portsmouth defeated Overton with a last-play penalty, so they were intent on gaining some revenge as they travelled to the south coast.

Things did not start well for the hosts with tight-head prop Ryan Merrikin sent to the sin-bin just after Overton's opening try to leave USP a man light.

But this only seemed to spring the home side into life as co-captain and the club's top try scorer this season, Billy Rolfe, levelled the scores at 7-7 soon after.

Winger Tom Shakespeare ensured US Portsmouth went ahead for the first time, then Lewis Murray fired over a penalty to leave Overton trailing 15-7 after 25 minutes.

More infringements broke up the flow of the game before the visitors got their second try prior to the interval to leave the match well balanced with the score 15-14 in USP's favour at half-time.

Sam Creak marked his return from injury with a try while the earlier sin-binned Merrikin made up for his yellow card by going over as US Portsmouth opened up a 27-14 advantage in the second period.

Just as the hosts began to take control, Max Rolli was the second home player to receive a yellow card and Overton scored two tries in two minutes with their man advantage to come back to within a point of USP at 27-26 behind.

No sooner had US Portsmouth returned to their full quota of 15 players, they would receive two more yellow cards to face a tall order to hold on.

Yet despite their numerical disadvantage, Murray fired over a penalty to extend the home side's advantage to 30-26 with time running out.