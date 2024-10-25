Hampshire set to compete in overseas T20 tournament for third time in their history

The Hawks are one of five teams from four different continents who will participate in the inaugural Global Super League in Guyana next month.

Hampshire will be joined by Guyana Amazon Warriors (West Indies), Rangpur Riders (Bangladesh), Victoria (Australia), and Lahore Qalanders (Pakistan).

Each team will play four group stage matches from November 26-December 6 with the final taking place on December 7.

Hampshire’s fixtures are against Rangpur (November 27, 11pm GMT), Lahore (November 30, 2pm), Guyana (December 1, 11pm) and Victoria (December 6, 11pm).

All matches are scheduled for the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

Giles White, Hampshire’s Director of Men’s Cricket, said: “Guyana is a beautiful country with a huge passion for cricket.

"Their ambition to become a global sporting destination is evident through their investment in launching an all-new T20 tournament.

“The Global Super League is such an exciting concept; international club competition has proven itself to be successful across other sports and has been lacking in cricket for some time.

"The players are looking forward to testing their skills in a different climate against teams from some of the world’s most competitive leagues.

“Cricket is becoming a truly global sport and we are embracing the opportunities this presents.

“It can be challenging to innovate within a crowded market but Guyana really are leading the way in supporting the creation of a franchise tournament that will engage fans from across the world.”

Bowling coach Graeme Welch will lead the group with head coach Adi Birrell in South Africa.

Hampshire became the third English county to take part in an overseas T20 tournament in January 2011.

As the reigning T20 Blast champions, they were invited to take part – along with Somerset, who they beat in a thrilling Ageas Bowl final – to compete in the Caribbean Super League.

Hampshire defeated Barbados via a super over and Leeward Islands by 46 runs, also losing by 23 runs to Canada, before their final group game against Trinidad & Tobago was washed out.

Jimmy Adams’ men then defeated Windward Islands by four runs in the semi-final, Johann Myburgh hammering 88 as Hampshire defended 166-4.

In the final, Hampshire lost by 36 runs to Trinidad & Tobago at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

After winning the 2012 T20 Blast, beating Yorkshire in the final at Cardiff, the Hawks took part in the 2012-13 Champions League tournament.

But their October 2012 trip to South Africa was a short one, losing both their qualifying group games.

They suffered an eight-wicket beating by Auckland and then lost by six wickets to Pakistan outfit Sialkot Stallions.

The Champions League was first held in 2009, with Sussex and Somerset the English teams competing.

Jointly owned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Cricket Australia and Cricket South Africa, only six tournaments were ever held, the last in 2014.

No English counties competed in 2013 or 2014 due to a clash with the domestic fixture list.

The Global Super League finishes a week before the Australian T20 Big Bash League starts, so Hampshire skipper James Vince should be available.

Vince is then due to start a seventh successive BBL season with the Sydney Sixers.

1 . JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 11: James Vince of Hampshire bats during the Karbonn Smart CLT20 pre-tournament Qualifying Stage match between Hampshire (England) and Sialkot Stallions (Pakistan) at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on October 11, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren / Gallo Images / Getty Images) Hampshire's James Vince batting in his side's T20 Champions League qualifying group loss to Pakistan's Sialkot Stallions in October 2012. Picture: Lee Warren / Gallo Images / Getty Images. Photo: Gallo Images Photo Sales