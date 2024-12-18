Hampshire siblings heading to world’s most prestigious junior squash tournament

The top squash juniors from all over the world, including a Hampshire family, will be travelling to Birmingham for the British Junior Open, hosted by England Squash.

Taking place across 2-6 January, the British Junior Open is the world’s most prestigious junior squash tournament, alongside the WSF World Juniors, and acts as the world championship for the younger age groups.

Last year’s Open was dominated by Egypt, who completed a clean sweep with their player’s winning every age group and are expected to be strong favourites once again. Hampshire stars will be hoping home advantage can help to de-throne the travelling Egyptians.

Harriet and Alex Broadbridge, from Winchester, are building up their preparation ahead of the event. Alex is seeded 9-16 in the BU19 while Harriet is 17-32 in the GU17. Harriet said: “I am excited to be playing in the BJO. Last year, I got knocked out by the finalist but finished 12th in the GU15. This year will be my first year in the GU17 and I am looking forward to playing many different players. I love the chance to play a wider variety of girls in these international events.

The final of the BU19 at the 2024 BJO.

“I recently won the British Championships and competed in the Manchester Gold at U19 level, in preparation for the BJO. I am also competing in the US Junior Open in Philadelphia which will be a good test for my speed and mobility around the court.

“I have been working very hard with my coach, Tim Vail, in preparation for these tournaments. International events are a good opportunity for making new friends from across the world and to measure my progress in this sport on a global platform.”

Her brother, Alex, added: “It is great having one of the most prestigious, if not the most prestigious, junior events on home soil. I recently competed in the Manchester Gold tournament, coming first and am playing in the US Junior Open where I am a 5-8 seed.

“Playing international players gives you a very different perspective to our own game in the UK and, by playing in the US, I am hoping this experience will pay dividends for the BJO. The high standard of competition and the narrow difference in abilities of the top ten seeded players means that any of them have a chance at the top position which should make for an exciting tournament.”

England Squash CEO, Mark Williams, is excited for another edition of the prestigious event. He said: “The British Junior Open has so much heritage and we can’t wait to see all these young squash stars in action again, in Birmingham. It’s great to see how many players are signed up and look forward to another stellar event.

“We have some top British talents taking part who have the same opportunity to make history here, following the same path as some of our most successful professional athletes.”

The British Junior Open has been hosted in Birmingham since 2018 and will be held across five venues, Edgbaston Priory, University of Birmingham Sport & Fitness, West Warwickshire Sports Club, Solihull Arden Club and Sutton Coldfield Squash Club.

For more information, including how to watch the event live, visit: www.britishjunioropen.com