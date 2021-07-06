Hampshire skipper James Vince could win England recall as selectors prepare to name totally new squad due to positive Covid-19 test results

James Vince. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB.

And that could mean a return to the international scene for Hampshire skipper James Vince.

PCR tests administered in Bristol yesterday showed three players and four members of staff returned positive results and the remainder of the group - including Hampshire’s Liam Dawson - were classified as close contacts, forcing them to isolate in line with public health guidelines.

While that could easily have put the entire series in jeopardy, the England and Wales Cricket Board has resolved to play on with a hastily-convened shadow side, captained by the returning Ben Stokes.

Stokes, who has been on the recovery trail with Durham following surgery on a finger injury sustained while on Indian Premier League duty, is set for his first England appearance since March in this three-match series.

ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said: ‘We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak.

‘We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions.

‘Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to captain.

‘We also recognise the impact this news will have on our first-class counties and their men’s playing squads and thank them, along with our partners Sky and Royal London, for their ongoing support in dealing with this pandemic.’

The ECB says a new squad will be announced later today, which could hand unexpected opportunities to the likes of Nottinghamshire batsman Ben Duckett and Vince.

Vince has only played three ODIs since England’s World Cup win in 2019 - all against Ireland at The Ageas Bowl last August when he scored 25, 16 and 16.

His last T20 international was against New Zealand in November 2019.

Those parachuted into the swiftly-assembled gathering, players and support staff, will follow PCR tests and bridging protocols to ensure safe entry into the camp.

England start their 50-over series against Pakistan at Sophia Gardens on Thursday before heading to Lord’s on Saturday and then finishing at Edgbaston next Tuesday.