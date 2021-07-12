Hampshire skipper Vince aims to give selectors another nudge as he prepares to bring up half-century of England innings

James Vince on his way to an ODI best 56 at Lord's at the weekend. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

The Hampshire skipper last week returned to the England scene for the first time since August 2020.

He was part of a totally new 18-man squad pieced together at short notice for the ODI series against Pakistan after the initial squad had been told to self-isolate due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Vince has taken his chance to impress. After not being required to bat in the opening nine-wicket victory, he struck 56 at Lord’s on Saturday as England clinched a series success ahead of tomorrow’s third and final fixture at Edgbaston.

Vince and opener Phil Salt shared a stand of 97 for the third wicket with the Sussex man, in only his second ODI, producing a colourful knock containing 10 boundaries, a handful of fresh-air shots and a selection of edges.

His 60 was more rambunctious than refined, but his fearless style did much to paper over the initial setbacks of losing Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley early on.

After an early nick fell short, Vince had fun too, pouring himself into a selection of pulls and cuts and showcased his timing before he was foxed by Shadab Khan’s googly.

It was only Vince’s sixth half-century in 49 innings spread over 13 Tests, 18 ODIs and 12 T20 internationals.

It was a career best ODI score, his second half-century in the 50-over format coming almost five years to the day since he struck 51 in his first innings - opening alongside Jason Roy - against Sri Lanka in Cardiff.

That might have been his maiden ODI innings, but it was his second cap - he failed to bat on his debut against Ireland in May 2015 when the game was abandoned due to rain.

Vince can also expect chances to impress when the T20 series against Pakistan takes place this Friday, Sunday and next Tuesday. Even though his T20I average is 28.3 - compared to Jason Roy’s 24.1, for example – he last played a T20 international in New Zealand in November 2019.