Hampshire star Kyle Abbott bags fifth 10-wicket match haul of his career in Lord’s success

Kyle Abbott has now taken 10 or more wickets in a Championship match on three occasions for Hampshire. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

The South African claimed match figures of 11-85 as James Vince’s side completed a seven-wicket success inside three days at headquarters yesterday.

After bagging 6-44 in the hosts’ 172 all out first innings total, Abbott followed up with 5-41 - his 18th five-wicket haul for the county - as Middlesex were routed for 101.

That gave him match figures of 11-85 in his 120th first class appearance. He has now taken 245 wickets in 58 first class outings for Hampshire at 19.02

Here, The News looks back at Abbott’s previous double-figure wicket match hauls.

January 2013

Abbott’s first 10-wicket match haul saw him record figures of 13-86 playing for Dolphins against Cape Cobras in his native South Africa.

The seamer followed up a first innings 5-41 with a second innings 8-45 to give his side a 15-run victory in Cape Town.

February 2014

Abbott again starred against Cape Cobras in Paarl, this time bagging match figures of 12-125.

A first innings 5-60 was followed by 7-65, but Cobras still romped to a 168-run success.

September 2018

Abbott bagged 5-26 and 6-40 as Somerset were rushed out for 106 and 116 respectively - giving him match figures of 11-66 - as Hampshire won by six wickets at The Ageas Bowl.

September 2019

A year on and Abbott tore up the record books with an astonishing performance in another home win against Somerset.

This time he took 9-40 and 8-46 as the visitors’ Championship hopes were shattered as they were bowled out for 152 and 144 to suffer a 136-run defeat.

Abbott’s match figures were a new Hampshire record, beating the 16-88 by Portsmouth-born Jack Newman against Somerset at Weston-super-Mare in 1927.

They also remain the fourth best match figures in the Championship’s 126-year history.

Hampshire’s win at Lord’s yesterday was only their second first class win at headquarters since 1991.

The only other win had arrived in 1999 when Will Kendall scored 85 and 78 not out in Hampshire’s six-wicket success.