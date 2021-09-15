Hampshire take narrow lead into final round of Championship fixtures after Warwickshire end Yorkshire’s title chances

Tim Bresnan celebrates catching out Steve Patterson of Yorkshire during Warwickshire's LV= Insurance County Championship win at Headingley today. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

That is after Warwickshire maintained their hopes of winning the Division 1 title with a 106-run victory over Yorkshire at Emerald Headingley today.

The Bears defended a 224 target to win by 106 runs and move second in the table ahead of next week’s blockbuster final round.

Heading into that final round, in the race for the Championship title and qualification for the Bob Willis Trophy final, the top four teams are separated by just 6.5 points.

After a third day washout due to rain, Yorkshire resumed day four on 50-3 and were bowled out for 117 inside 75 minutes of play. Chris Woakes claimed 3-26, while Tim Bresnan also finished with six catches in the innings at first slip.

Hampshire lead with the table with 58.5 points, and are trailed by Warwickshire on 55, Lancashire on 54.5, Nottinghamshire on 52, Yorkshire on 41.5 and Somerset on 26.5.

Lancashire host Hampshire at Liverpool, Warwickshire face rock bottom Somerset at Edgbaston and Notts play Yorkshire at Trent Bridge in the final round of games starting next Tuesday.

As Hampshire chase their first Championship title since 1973, Yorkshire can still qualify in the top two places for the Bob Willis final.

Hampshire started the Division 1 fixture list 12 and a half points adrift of Warwickshire, due to the points brought forward from the group stage.

They fought a rearguard action in their first game to claim a draw against Yorkshire before beating Warwickshire - despite being skittled for 89 in their first innings - and Nottinghamshire.