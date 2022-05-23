Hampshire women book dream Twickenham final appearance with 10-try thrashing of Devon in Portsmouth

Needing only a point from their fixture against Devon at Rugby Camp in Portsmouth, the hosts stormed to a 58-5 victory.

It was their third successive group win - having earlier beaten Essex and Hertfordshire - and earned them a final against the Eastern Counties at the home of English rugby on Saturday, June 4 (5pm).

Nina Hoadley led the rout with a hat-trick of tries, with further touchdowns coming from Sarah Butler (2), Katie Wadeson (2), Abi Harding, Immy Sutton and Jess Rudd.

The victorious Hampshire team after booking their place at Twickenham. Picture: Mike Cooter

Sutton landed a hat-trick of conversions, while Hannah Wilson kicked one.

Head coach Mark Witcher - also head coach of the Portsmouth Valkyries women’s side - said: ‘I didn’t really know how we’d get on this season.

‘I was hopeful we’d picked the best girls in the county, but you don’t know if they will click.

‘We just wanted to be competitive, we would have been happy with that to be honest.

‘I never expected to get to the final.’

This will be Hampshire’s first taste of a women’s county championship final, with the tournament having a Twickenham final for the first time.

Witcher said the victory over Devon was slightly ‘tarnished’ by a seriou injury to outside centre Sutton, who plays her club rugby for Havant. She suffered a broken collarbone towards the end of the second half.

