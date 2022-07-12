The Bedhampton Mariners opener struck 110 as his side extended their 100 per cent league run by chasing 270 against Hythe & Dibden 2nds in Division 4 South.

Robbins shared in four successive half-century stands - 87 with Ross Basketter (26), 56 with George Parvin (33), 69 with Stuart Wainwright (46) and 50 with Zeeshan Hazell (30 not out) as Mariners, 37 points clear at the top of the table, won with four and a half overs to spare.

Robbins hit 15 fours and a six as he passed his previous seasonal best of 103 not out against Waterlooville 2nds - he also scored an unbeaten 101 in a pre-season friendly against Swanmore.

Bedhampton Mariners' Harry Robbins now has exactly 500 Hampshire League runs for the season. Picture: Neil Marshall

Tariq Islam (69) top scored as Hythe, 201-3 at one stage, posted 269-8. Parvin, the sixth bowler Bedhampton used, bagged 4-27.

With 500 runs, Robbins is now the third highest runscorer in the division. The only batters above him are Ventnor’s Sam Guerin (558) and Portsmouth & Southsea skipper George Wilson (523).

Guerin continued his blistering run with an unbeaten 65 as Ventnor - who only needed 95 to win - raced to a nine-wicket success against Curdridge.

The Aussie whacked six fours and five sixes off 33 balls as his side romped to victory in the 11th over.

Had Ventnor been set a bigger target, Guerin could well have struck his third successive HL ton - having previously blasted 139 v Solent Rangers and 135 not out v Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds.

Opening pair Byron Johnson and James Dunford knocked off Portsmouth & Southsea’s 145 target all by themselves.

Johnson (73 not out) and Dunford (59 not out) needed only 16.4 overs to overtake US Portsmouth’s 144 all out total at St Johns College fields at Farlington.

Johnson hit 10 fours and four sixes, while his partner struck seven fours and four sixes.

Joe Eales (3-16) had removed the US top three after they had been inserted. Colin Smith top scored with 43 but US were dismissed for 144 (James Boorah 3-24).

Wilson passed 50 for Portsmouth & Southsea for the fifth time this season, but his side lost by 31 runs to Ryde 2nds.

The opener struck 68 off 39 balls as P & S replied to Ryde’s 247-8 target. Seshadri Nadathur (54) also recorded a half-century but his side were dismissed for 216.

Captain Tom Roscoe (68) top scored for Hythe with Josh Betley, the eighth and final bowler used by P & S, bagging 4-42.

Finlay Rockett and Martin Shephard both took three wickets as promoion-chasing Waterlooville 2nds defeated Mansbridge.

Rockett (3-22) and Shephard (3-27) impressed as the hosts were rushed out for 94 after deciding to bat.

Chris Hall’s 3-22 haul ensured Ville made hard work of their run chase, but Martin Crowe’s unbeaten 33 anchored a 95-6 finish.