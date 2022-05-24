Opening the batting and the bowling against Trojans 2nds at Bidbury Mead in a Division 4 South fixture, he top scored with 61 before tearing through the visiting top order.

Robbins, who has returned to Bedhampton after a stint at Portchester, removed the top five Trojans batters en route to career best league bowling figures of 5-13 off six overs.

Skipper Stuart Wainwright (45), George Parvin (44), Ian Onions (29) and Max Cummings (28) all contributed to a Bedhampton total of 262-7. Parvin and Wainwright added 98 for the fourth wicket.

Bedhampton Mariners' Harry Robbins, who starred with bat and ball. Picture: Neil Marshall

Extras (32) would prove to be Trojans’ highest score as Syge Bologna (2-30) and Chris Berry (2-43) backed up Robbins as the visitors sagged to 124 all out.

Kerala 2nds remain bottom of the table after a dismal batting display in a third successive defeat.

Replying to Ryde 2nds’ 163-9, the Portsmouth-based club were rolled over for 100 - and an amazing 41 of those runs were wides!

Middle order batter Nigin Abraham Varghese, who compiled just 12, was the only man to score more than eight as Kerala subsided in 31.1 overs.

Pradheesh Panamchickal (9-5-15-4) had earlier helped reduce Ryde to 29-3, with the hosts indebted to wicket-keeper Tom Roscoe (62). Second highest score was 31 extras, including 23 wides.

Opener Aaron Patel top scored with 45 as United Services Portsmouth beat Curdridge by 39 runs.

Munim Tarafdar (23) was second highest scorer at No 8 as the visitors totalled 186 after being inserted.

Opening bowler Charlie Hamilton (3-45) made early inroads into Curdridge’s reply. Gary Rogers (39) top scored in the middle order as the hosts were restricted to 147-8.

Portsmouth 3rds suffered a first league defeat of the season when they failed to chase Old Netley & Highfield’s 164 all out total.