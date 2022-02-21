Hat-trick hero Robert Ellis plays key role in getting Gosport & Fareham back on winning track at New Milton

Robert Ellis ran in a hat-trick of tries for Gosport & Fareham at New Milton Picture: Martin Burnett

As well as Ellis' treble, Shaun Taylor secured a try double as Gosport claimed a 28-10 triumph on the road - their first win in three matches.

Mark Pollard's second-placed side headed to the New Forest intent on arresting a run of successive defeats and they managed to do just that.

‘The boys really worked hard on Saturday. The conditions - I think we got lucky because the rain had stopped before kick-off - half the pitch was kind of sheltered and the other half was windy,’ said Pollard.

Gosport & Fareham's Shaun Taylor scored two tries in the win at New Milton Picture: Martin Burnett

‘It was tough conditions to play in and we have to make sure that we execute still and move forward with regards to the weather conditions.

‘It was a good game, New Milton played really well and stifled us, they really attacked our line out and scrum, with good effect for themselves, but we managed to utilise some of our strengths and use the ball out wide.’

Ellis got two of his treble of tries inside the opening 29 minutes while Taylor added another five minutes before the break as Gosport made a bright beginning.

But New Milton got their first try right on the stroke of half-time which, added to an earlier converted penalty, saw them trailing 15-10 at the break.

Gosport would keep them out in the second half, though, while at the other end Ellis completing a hat-trick of tries and Taylor went over again to wrap up the 28-10 victory.

Second-placed Gosport now head into a key home battle with Sandown & Shanklin - in fourth - next Saturday with plenty of confidence.

Pollard added: ‘Sandown & Shanklin are a good side, they pushed us hard at the start of the season, we know for a fact that they’ll travel and do really well.

‘We have to continue that momentum from Saturday and not sit there and go, ‘oh right, it’s in the bag.’