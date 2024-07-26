Havant boxing club supporting charity helping vulnerable children in Egypt

Members of the Team Bessey Boxing Club in Leigh Park

A Havant boxing club has thrown its support behind The Valley Kings Foundation, a registered children's charity dedicated to helping impoverished children in Egypt.

Team Bessey BC, based in Leigh Park Community Centre, have provided a “steady flow of financial support” to the Valley Kings Gym.

Head coach Billy Bessey said: “Through the boxing club's support, the charity hosts dedicated boxing events and donates all proceeds and donations to the children's charity.“The standard of living in Egypt is extremely low, leading to poor life outcomes, socio-economic conditions, and life expectancy.“We hold great admiration for the initiatives undertaken by the Valley Kings Foundation, prompting us to offer our assistance and support wherever it may be needed globally.

"Kudos to the Valley Kings Foundation for their unwavering dedication and hard work.”Team Bessey also hosts events to support their own fundraising efforts which has seen hundreds of local children benefit from the support the club has given.Bessey added: “Team Bessey Boxing Club has grown over the years. We run boxtots, kids, teens, adults and women only classes and we are now able to continue to share our success and support other organisations and charities.

"We also continue to raise funds to enable our club to continue to grow.“We have raised over £50,000 to help communities in Havent and Portsmouth and continue to encourage young people to engage in sport.”At the heart of The Valley Kings Foundation's mission is the use of youth boxing training and other sports as platforms to promote physical and mental health.

The Foundation believes in the transformative power of sports in empowering youth and improving their overall wellbeing.