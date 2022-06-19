Ben Walker’s side rattled up 300-7 off 64 overs after the skipper had elected to bat first against Bashley with three of the top five hitting half-centuries.

But minus the services of injured leading wicket-taker Richard Jerry, who played purely as a batter, Havant were unable to bowl their visitors out, Michael Porter’s unbeaten hundred helping Bash easily make the draw.

And because they scored their runs at a faster rate – Bash faced eight overs fewer than their hosts – it was the New Forest club who picked up the winning draw, taking 16 points to Havant’s 11!

Peter Hopson top scored with 84 for Havant in their winning draw against Bashley in the Southern Premier League. Picture: Keith Woodland

With St Cross skittling Hook & Newnham Basics for only 58, Havant slipped to fourth in the Premier table after seven rounds of games.

After opener Charlie Whitfield was dismissed for a duck, his opening partner Peter Hopson (84) and Harry Gadd (56) added 126 for the second wicket.

Gadd scored his runs off just 51 deliveries, with five fours, while Hopson hit 10 boundaries in his 126-ball stay. It was Hopson’s highest league score since his 95 against Bournemouth in May 2019.

Wicket-keeper George Metzger (55) and Chris Stone (40) later shared a fourth wicket stand of 51 before Walker (26) and Sonny Reynolds (23 not out) helped Havant to their highest league score of the season.

Stone remains the second highest runmaker in the top flight, with 378 at 63.00 - 14 behind South Wilts’ Tom Morton. Gadd, with 338 runs at 56.33, is third in the list.

Bashley’s reply started badly when Ben Francis was dismissed by Walker, who was bowling for only the second time in SPL action in 2022.

The visitors were 24-2 but recovered to easily make the draw with two sizeable partnerships. First, Jacob Gordon (81) and Porter added 143 for the third wicket before the latter and Tom Friend (56) put on another 91 for the fourth.

Porter finished unbeaten on 102 off 128 balls with just six fours as his side closed on 276-6. Walker (2-44) was the only Havant bowler to take more than one wicket.

Hampshire County Championship regular Felix Organ skippered St Cross as they leapt above Havant by routing Hook.

Australian overseas signing Sam Beer bagged 5-24 as Hook were dismissed for 58 after Organ had put them in.

Fellow opening bowler Matt Howarth (2-9) and Organ (2-8) also picked up cheap wickets, with Hook opener Harry Warner (26) one of only two batters in double figures.

Organ (9) was one of four St Cross players dismissed before the inevitable victory was clinched in the 16th over.

Dominic Kelly impressed with bat and ball as the Hampshire Academy caned Lymington by eight wickets.

The 16-year-old - who made his Hampshire first class debut last month against the Sri Lankan Development XI - took 4-23 as Lymington were dismissed for 123 (Jude Wright 3-12).