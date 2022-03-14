Havant coach Will Knight hails ‘most complete performance’ of the season in London & SE Premier hammering of Hertford

Harry Carr was among the try scorers as Havant turned in an impressive win against Hertford in London & SE Premier. Picture: Neil Marshall

The hosts handed out a 42-7 beating to a Hertford side who arrived holding down third place in the London & SE Premier table.

Sean Shepherd opened the scoring in the corner from a line-out before back row Harry Ranson ran in a second try from 40m out.

Winger Harry Carr got on the scoresheet when he collected a Joel Knight kick to touch down.

With almost the last kick of the half Joel Knight - who had previously kicked two conversions - increased the lead to 22-0 with a drop goal.

Six minutes into the second half and Havant were even further ahead, Richard Janes touching down.

Hertford got off the mark when they were awarded a penalty try after Havant had collapsed a maul near the try line.

The hosts hit back through a Joel Knight penalty before replacement scrum half Ben Holt touched down, the conversion making it 37-7.

The final try was Carr’s second of the afternoon as Havant celebrated a fifth win in six games that cemented their fifth place.

‘It was an excellent win,’ enthused Will Knight. ‘It was our most complete performance of the season for sure. It was a real 80-minute performance.

‘We have been very, very good in patches across the season, and some games we’ve played exceptionally well.

‘But against Hertford, who were third and pushing for promotion, we put in a good 80-minute performance. The boys came off buzzing.

‘We have set ourselves a bar now. The boys aligned patience with intensity.

‘It’s always nice to score, but it’s nicer when you score through the work you’ve done in training.’

He added: ‘If you’d offered me fifth place at this stage of the season last August I’d have easily taken it.

‘But having had the season we’ve had, we do feel we could have been a bit higher, fourth place or even third.

‘It’s great that we’ll be going into next season with an aspiration to do even better.’

Havant have four league games left - but it could be three if CS Stags, who have failed to raise a team for some games this season, are removed by the league.