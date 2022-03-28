Havant Dolphins are Hampshire Premier champions - but they are still chasing another target in season finale

The championship-securing 69-28 triumph over Ellingham ensured Rob Packer's side were crowned league champions on Saturday.

Now, with Eastleigh 2s the visitors in their final game of the season this weekend, Havant have the chance to complete a perfect campaign as they currently stand with 21 wins from as many matches.

Dolphins head coach Packer credited his squad for their endless efforts over a gruelling Hampshire Premier season - and is adamant his men have got their just rewards with title success.

But he now wants his troops to make it 22 wins from 22 matches this term to put the icing on what has already turned out to be an outstanding season.

Packer said: ‘It's not down to me, it's down to the players, they've worked their socks off throughout the season. Yes, they've still got a game to go, but 21 played and 21 wins is testament to their hard work, it really is.

‘We set ourselves some high standards (before the season started). To be honest, we did discuss the feasibility of going unbeaten - we realised it would be a massive challenge to do it - we knew that there was some top sides in the division.

‘We've got another game on Saturday, we're at home to Eastleigh, whilst their league position might say it's done and dusted, they put 66-points on Chichester last weekend.

Havant Dolphins are all smiles in the changing rooms following their Hampshire Premier championship-securing win over Ellingham & Ringwood on Saturday

‘If any team is going to come along with a motivation it's, 'let's ruin Havant's season,' we're conscious of that. We've had that chat for the past four or five games saying, ‘we can do this, but we've got to stay focused.’ It's important we don't get any assumptions.’

Havant broke through the 1,000-plus points scored mark for the season in the title-winning victory, now sitting on a total 1,044 achieved with the 69 they scored in the win over Ellingham.

Both Harry Rabjohn and Ollie May ran in two tries while Ed Caught, Ryan Ray, Charlie Wright, Harrison Chalk, Eddie Lewis and Jez Smith completed the 11-try rout.