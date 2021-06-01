Andrew Ransley hit 43 for Havant 3rds in their hammering of Fareham & Crofton 3rds in the Hampshire League Division 5 South East. Picture Ian Hargreaves

Replying to Havant’s 228-5 total, No 8 Ben Goodlad top scored with just 11 as F & C were skittled for 53 at Hayling Park to lose by a whopping 175 runs.

Noel Baiju began the rout by removing Fareham’s top three quickly - openers Stephen Dean (2) and Irfan Ali (0) followed by No 3 Nigel Raymond (5).

Fareham’s middle order didn’t last long either - Bobby Gurden (3-19) clean bowling skipper Simon Gough (2) and Usman Younas (4).

Matt Hayward accounted for two other top seven batsmen - Robbie Barnwell (4) and Adrian Chesney (4) - and finished with 4-16 by mopping up the tail.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Havant had earlier suffered a poor start when opener Tom Wragg was out for a duck.

But Julian Atkins (56), Sam Woodgate (47) and Gurden (41 not out) all prospered under the first prolonged sunshine of the HCL season.

Andrew Ransley, batting at No 6, hit four fours and a six in his 43 and Fareham contributed to their downfall with 27 wides in a total of 39 extras.

Younas (2-26 off five overs) was Fareham’s most economical bowler, while Gough’s two wickets came at a cost of 51 runs in seven overs.

Portsmouth 3rds opening pair Richard Walker and Saf Musthaffa starred as their side’s first win of the season took them top of the table on points average.

After Solent Rangers had been bowled out for 145 at Farlington, Walker (54) and Musthaffa (61) made huge inroads into the victory target.

There were six overs and three balls remaining when Portsmouth finally clinched a seven-wicket success.

Earlier, all seven of their bowlers had taken at least one wicket with Seth Maxwell’s 7-5-2-2 figures the most eye-catching.

Matt Pearce (2-10) and Raffie Abdeen (2-37) also took two wickets.

Solent’s innings was dominated by opener Praveen Alex (40) and No 4 Lithin Jones (52). The next seven batsmen after Jones managed just 21 between them.

Two bowlers bagged five-wicket hauls in a low-scoring match between Emsworth 2nds and Rowner 2nds.

Rowner’s Adam Smyth was the first to star, running through the visitors’ middle order to take 5-19 off five overs.

Jack Mason (36) top scored as Emsworth limped to 118 all out in 33 overs.

That was still a winning total, though, thanks to the efforts of Emsworth opening bowler Tom Bidgood and first change Mason.

Bidgood’s figures were even more impressive than Smyth’s - 5-18 off eight overs as Rowner were bowled out for 92 to lose by 26 runs.

Mason backed him up with 4-29 as Mark Smyth (22) stood alone as the only batsman in Rowner’s top eight to reach double figures.

Ben Reilly was close to a half-century as Hambledon 3rds defeated Kerala 2nds by 26 runs at Rugby Camp.

Batting at No 6, Reilly hit three fours and two sixes in his 42-ball 47 to help the visitors post 189-6.

Earlier, the middle order had all made a start - Mahendra Jish (28), skipper Kevin Wingham (26) and James Miller (23).

Lalu Antony (2-26) was the only Kerala bowler to take more than one wicket.

In reply, Tom Stone (2-17 off eight) claimed two early wickets.

That brought No 4 Harikrishnan Korasseril to the crease, and he was still there at the close unbeaten on 51.

Renil Michael, with 22 at No 9, was the next highest scorer though and Kerala lost wickets at regular intervals to be dismissed for 163