Havant Hockey Club head coach Morris hoping for ‘wonderful atmosphere’ for first home game in charge

Havant Hockey Club head coach James Morris

Morris, who took on the role earlier this year, and his team-mates last played a fixture at their Havant College home some six months ago.

But now, with the Elite Summer League set up to provide clubs across the area the chance to return to action before pre-season, Havant will tonight be back in familiar surroundings for the first time since October - with spectators able to attend the game with Chichester.

Morris' men currently top the ESL standings having won at Fareham (4-1) and Guildford (3-1).

Havant can continue that perfect start in the competition when Chichester make the short trip up the A27 to Havant College.

And Morris is relishing providing the club's supporters something to shout about again.

He said: 'It’ll be quite good (home return). We played at Fareham and there were a couple of spectators, then we played at Guildford where there were a few more.

‘There are likely to be a few more people there (against Chichester), it’ll be great to get back on our pitch. I’ve tried to encourage people to come and support and the club have put something out on Instagram, so hopefully we get a few people there.

‘It’ll be brilliant just to get back out on our own pitch - we’re really looking forward to it.

‘Hopefully, we’re playing well and they’ll be giving us nice feedback (home support).

'It’ll just be great to get back, for a lot of people who aren’t able to play hockey at the moment, even coming to watch a bit will be brilliant. Hopefully it’ll be a wonderful atmosphere.'

Morris has been pleased with the way his squad have settled under his stewardship.

He has used both opening ESL games as an opportunity to explore the depth of potential at the club, while also offering youngsters an opportunity to impress.

Morris said: 'The boys have responded really well (since returning).

‘We’re in a position where we’re a long way off fitness for the season, but at the same time some of the ideas I’ve brought in have been responded to really well. It’s been really exciting and a lot of fun so far.

'I’ve got a lot of ideas in my head and the Elite Summer League is a really good platform to give some of them a try. Some have worked really well, others will need a lot more work on.