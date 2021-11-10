Havant inches away from collecting first point of the season

Jamie Rawlings, centre, saw a last-gasp shot cleared off the line in Havant's loss to Old Cranleighan. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

They suffered a seventh successive loss, going down 2-1 against Old Cranleighan at Havant College.

But there was a huge shift in performance from Havant, who were unlucky not to end their run of defeats.

Havant started the stronger, playing with high intensity and real purpose, but still fell behind in the 12th minute.

The hosts were caught trying to dribble out of defence on the left hand touch line. The turnover was moved immediately to Charlie Lamb, giving Jamie Rawlings no chance to intersect a pass. Moore had only home keeper Leo Micklem to beat, which he did with ease.

Havant found it difficult to penetrate the visiting defence and were perhaps guilty of attacking too much down the middle rather than the flanks.

Within a minute of the half-time restart, Havant won their first penalty corner - keeper Josh Doble making save.

In the 28th minute Havant were rewarded for their efforts when Scott Rawlings and James Speke combined for the latter to level from close range.

Micklem kept out a penalty corner before Matt Cox set up Tom Crowson at the other end for a shot that went wide.

Old Cranleighan regained the lead on 64 minutes through Pakistan international Muhammed Irfan.

In the last minute, a rash tackle by a visiting defender earned himself a yellow card and conceded a penalty corner to Havant.

Jamie Rawlings flicked the ball past Doble only for the post man to make a great save on the line.