Havant make long-awaited return to normal rugby rule action with Bournemouth friendly

A Havant player goes over for a try against Bouremouth. Picture: Keith Woodland (070821-490)

Havant' s home friendly meeting with Bournemouth kicked off their pre-season programme - and represented the first fixture they'd played without the amended Covid-19 restriction game rulings since February 29 last year.

The club did play a few matches under the no scrum and maul coronavirus pandemic rules, however, Knight says it was a welcome relief to see a return to the normal format.

Havant slipped to a 14-12 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth, with tries from Mitch Goldring and Harry Robjohn not enough to take the hosts to victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant captain Joel Knight kicks a conversion. Picture: Keith Woodland (070821-517)

Yet, Knight was just delighted to be able to give his squad a run-out as they build-up to their London & South East Premier Division opener at home to Sidcup on September 4.

The Havant head coach said: ‘It was great, great to get a game under our belts, there were 30-odd players who were able to have a proper rugby experience again. They actually did really well.

‘Considering we were not anywhere near full strength, the players who had an opportunity to run out delivered on what we wanted them to do.

‘All things being equal, we were pretty pleased with the afternoon’s work. On paper it was a 14-12 loss, but with the three thirds and winning two of those three. It was three 30 minute sessions.

Havant head coach Will Knight. Picture: Keith Woodland (070821-1)

‘I think there are a lot of sore bodies and it brought them back to the reality of what it’s about when your scrumming and what have you.

‘I think the smiles on peoples faces afterwards was testament to being back on the pitch playing rugby.’