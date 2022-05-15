Havant open Southern Premier Cricket League win account with top flight success at Burridge

A week after being denied victory by an astonishing last-wicket stand at the Hampshire Academy, Ben Walker’s side claimed a 60-run success.

Replying to the visitors’ 224 all out total - after Walker had chosen to bat - Burridge slumped to 9-3.

Oopener Joe Collings-Wells was caught by Walker off the bowling of Jerry for just a single, and No 3 James Hughes (0) - the latter had top scored with 62 in Burridge’s opening-dayloss to Totton & Eling - lasted just seven balls before keeper George Metzger pouched a catch off the same bowler.

Richard Jerry took two early wickets in Havant's win at Burridge Picture: Neil Marshall

Sonny Reynolds then had Burridge skipper Hilio De Abreu caught behind by Metzger for a four-ball single as the hosts lurched into deep trouble.

The situation worsened as Burridge nosedived to 48-6 with a wicket apiece for Chris Stone and Freddie Gadd while Will Donald (2) was run out by Richard Hindley.

Stone had dismissed opener Azimunnoor Chowdhury - another catch for Metzger - with his first delivery after replacing the injured Nick Ward midway through the 11th over. The latter had only delivered three balls, the first of which had been a wide.

Chris Blake (33) and Dan Stancliffe (32) took the hosts into triple figures with a stand of 54 for the seventh wicket.

No 9 Ollie Creal - in his second SPL Premier game after joining from three tiers lower Gosport Borough - joint top scored with 33. But the innings was wrapped up on 164 when he became a third wicket for Jerry (3-42).

Stone, whose previous best SPL bowling was just 2-12, ended with 3-32.

Stancliffe had earlier taken his joint-best SPL bowling figures, and his third top flight six-wicket haul.

The opening bowler bagged 6-46, equalling his figures against St Cross last summer, as Havant were bowled out for 224. His best remains 6-34 against Alton seven years ago.

Stancliffe dismissed both openers early - Charlie Whitfield (0) and Walker (9) - before returning to claim four of the last five wickets to fall.

Peter Hopson, batting at No 3, top scored with 62 while Metzger (34) and Stuart Ransley (29) were also in the runs.

Ransley had started the season in the 2nds but won a call-up with Harry Gadd serving a one-game suspension for on-field disciplinary issues at The Ageas Bowl the previous weekend.

Reynolds provided late order impetus with a breezy 37 off 23 deliveries, including three sixes, before he was run out by Sullivan White off the last ball of the innings.

*The Hampshire Academy became the first Premier team of 2022 to rattle up 300 in an innings when they beat Bournemouth at The Ageas Bowl’s Nursery Ground.

Former Alton youngster Jude Wright top scored with 82 at the top of the order as the hosts posted 300-8 off their 50 overs. Tom Cheater (51) helped Wright put on 136 for the first wicket.

Bournemouth were not fazed by chasing a daunting target, with Luke Webb hitting 117. But their final wicket fell in the 48th over with the score on 257.

Bowlers Ethan Martin and Oli Cordery had stunned Havant the previous weekend with an unbroken 98-run 10th wicket stand against Havant.