Havant pair Harrison Young and Scott Morris clock up centuries on day of high drama against Westcombe Park
Head coach Will Knight savoured the 'phenomenal feeling' after Havant secured a last-gasp London & SE Premier triumph over Westcombe Park.
Ben Chambers forced his way over with the last play as the hosts produced a dramatic late turnaround to run out 20-18 victors in a Hooks Lane thriller.
With just over five minutes left, Havant were trailing 18-10 and staring defeat in the face.
But up stepped Joe Moore with his second try on 75 minutes before Chambers sent the sizeable crowd into raptures with his late, late effort.
And it was a dramatic win enjoyed particularly by Havant head coach Knight, who beamed: ‘In the sense of the drama and excitement in the ground, it was unbelievable, the place was bouncing. It was a phenomenal feeling at the end.
‘There’s something special about pulling off a win like that, you feel a little bit - not too much – for Westcombe Park, but we’ve been on the wrong end of a few of those so to pull one off was great.
‘It wasn’t a great game of rugby, to be honest, but it was certainly dramatic and it was certainly exciting.
‘We came out after half-time, scored three great tries, and one of those was with the last play of the game.’
It proved the perfect occasion for Havant pair Harrison Young and Scott Morris to reach century league appearances.
Although things weren't looking too promising at the halfway point as Joel Knight's penalty was the hosts' only first-half score as they trailed 13-3.
Moore grabbed Havant's first try on 65 minutes before going over again 10 minutes later to set up a grandstand finish as they trailed 18-15.
And what a finish it would prove to be with Chambers going over to clinch a dramatic victory.