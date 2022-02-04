Havant potter Jamie Wilson achieves unforgettable professional career first - but fails in bid to reach Turkish Masters main draw
Jamie Wilson crashed a first century of his professional snooker career - but it ultimately came in a losing cause.
The magic moment arrived for the Havant potter in the fifth frame of his Turkish Masters qualifying match against Welshman Jamie Jones in Leicester.
Wilson, 18, potted a stunning opening red before amassing a maiden century visit on the main tour of 101.
Unfortunately for the Waterlooville Sports Bar-based teenager, that turned out to be the final frame he won against Jones in an eventual 5-2 Turkish Masters qualifying defeat.
His Welsh opponent had made a brilliant start, firing in successive half-century breaks of 66 and 61 to open up a 2-0 advantage.
Wilson and Jones then exchanged a frame each before the unforgettable moment arrived for the prospect in frame five.
Jones seized control from that point, though, with Wilson collecting just nine points in the final two frames of the match to miss out on reaching the Turkish Masters main draw.
Wilson, now in his second year on the main tour, meets world number 35 Kurt Maflin in the Welsh Open qualifying event later this month.