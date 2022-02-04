Havant potter Jamie Wilson achieves unforgettable professional career first - but fails in bid to reach Turkish Masters main draw

Havant teenager struck his first professional century Picture: Matt Huart (WPBSA).

The magic moment arrived for the Havant potter in the fifth frame of his Turkish Masters qualifying match against Welshman Jamie Jones in Leicester.

Wilson, 18, potted a stunning opening red before amassing a maiden century visit on the main tour of 101.

Unfortunately for the Waterlooville Sports Bar-based teenager, that turned out to be the final frame he won against Jones in an eventual 5-2 Turkish Masters qualifying defeat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Welsh opponent had made a brilliant start, firing in successive half-century breaks of 66 and 61 to open up a 2-0 advantage.

Wilson and Jones then exchanged a frame each before the unforgettable moment arrived for the prospect in frame five.

Jones seized control from that point, though, with Wilson collecting just nine points in the final two frames of the match to miss out on reaching the Turkish Masters main draw.