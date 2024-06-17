Havant RFC quartet among try scorers as Hampshire women retain County Championship title at Twickenham

Hampshire registered six tries at the home of English rugby on their way to retaining the silverware, with five of them coming from the Havant quartet of Nina Hoadley (2), Abigail Pearson, Carol-Ann Tennant and Cerys Ralph.

Hampshire started strongly through full back Pearson who picked a hole in Durham’s defence and beat her opposite number to dot down after just three minutes, centre Rose Brown (Trojans) adding the extras.

Durham nearly made it over the try line before a thundering try-saving tackle from Pearson.

After a sustained period of Hampshire attack, Brown found a gap to cross the whitewash and she converted her own try to make it 14-0.

Durham got one back through Tamsin Thompson. A tap and go from a 5m penalty were defended by Hampshire but Thompson’s carry from the breakdown couldn’t be stopped. Captain Marguerite Julia converted.

Hampshire’s third try came just before half-time as the forwards punched towards the line and Tennant picked up from the back of the ruck and drove over. Brown’s conversion hit a post, so the score remained at 19-7.

Durham struck back seven minutes after half-time. A lovely pass from Jess Clabby to full back Toni Robinson put her in a gap before she threw an inside ball back to Clabby for her try. The tricky conversion was missed.

A long-range penalty attempt from Brown was short, but Durham were offside from the kick’s ricochet. Hampshire took the penalty quickly and whipped the ball across the pitch for Hoadley to score. Brown made sure with the extras to re-establish Hampshire’s 14-point lead.

Substitute Ralph then showed her pace to zoom down the outside for Hampshire’s fifth try. Winger Rebecca Fenn did well to offload to Pearson, who then popped the ball to her club colleague. Brown converted again to make it 33-12.

Ten minutes from time, Brown added a penalty before Hoadley scored her second try in the final seconds, Brown converting again.

Donna Rose, Hampshire forwards coach, said: “I’m very proud. On the bounce, we’ve won both. In the first half, Durham really did put it to us. We were a little bit lazy, rolling on the floor and giving them turnovers but in the second half, we came out and our bench was phenomenal.

“These girls are best friends. They eat together after training; they go out for drinks together. Everything they do when they’re in the county season is together which has made us thrive.

“It’s been amazing to play at Twickenham. The girls were a little bit nervous, but they turned it into fuel for their victory. I’m so proud – we’re their coaches but we’re also their friends.”

To see all the results from the County Championship Finals, visit EnglandRugby.com or follow @RFU on X to see all the in-play highlights.