Havant see early year finishing high while whopping numbers head to Southsea seafront course - plus all the latest from Portsmouth Lakeside, Lee-on-the-Solent, Fareham and Whiteley parkrun events

In what was just the third staging of the 5k event in 2022, Havant saw a 2022 high of 221 runners make it back to the finishing point.

It represented a gradual increase on the 198 and 191 finishers they had for respective events on New Year's Day and January 8, while it was the first time they have seen more than 200 runners make it around the course since December 4 (201).

Regular Havant participant, Denmead Striders' Julian Manning, was the first to complete the 5k distance (17mins 51secs) in what was parkrun number 97 for him.

Victory Athletics Club's Hannah Lowry was the first female home in a time of 21:51.

n Southsea parkrun had more than 500 runners turn out for their seafront event for the first time post the enforced coronavirus pandemic stoppage.

A whopping 525 participants managed to make it back to the finish - representing the highest number of runners taking part since 558 completed the course on March 7, 2020. That was the penultimate event before UK parkruns were paused for nearly 18 months because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

n Fareham Running Club's James Hughes was the first of the 374 finishers to take part in the latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

Hughes' time of 17:25 was a personal best on the seafront course, with Stubbington Green Runners' Amie Morgan the first female home at this particular event for the second week running (20:40).

n Portsmouth Lakeside surpassed 200 finishers for the first time in 2022 in their second event staged this year (226).

Thomas Wallace was the first runner to make it back at the Fareham parkrun for the third week on the spin (17:53).

Meanwhile, course first-timer Tom Carter was the first of exactly 200 runners to complete the Whiteley 5k event.

1. Havant parkrunners reach the finish Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150122-15) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2. Hannah Lowry was the first female home Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150122-16) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3. Chris McCauley gets his parkrun barcode scanned after finishing Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150122-17) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4. Run director Mark Hancock, centre, and several Havant parkrun volunteers Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150122-09) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales