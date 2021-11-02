Havant teenage star Jamie Wilson shows signs of promise but falls to reigning world champion Mark Selby in English Open

Havant teenage snooker star Jamie Wilson. Picture: Matt Huart (WPBSA).

The fearless Havant teenager was beaten 4-1 in his first round English Open meeting with the current world number two in Milton Keynes.

But Wilson, who turns 18 next week, showcased some of his undoubted potential in the televised meeting against Selby.

The Waterlooville Sports Bar-based potter was erratic at times, yet pulled off some wonderful shots before eventually ending up exiting the Home Nations series event.

Selby was largely untroubled, claiming the opening two frames, in the best of seven-frame contest.

It was Wilson who gave himself an outside chance after clinching a bizarre third frame.

The youngster looked to be on course to comfortably make it 2-1 having fired in a break of 58, only to commit two fouls with Selby to allow his opponent back in.

Selby got down to the black, but pulled his final shot short, with a relieved Wilson left the easiest of pots to clinch the frame.