Havant's Jamie Wilson rallies to complete mini-revival but bows out of the UK Championship
Havant snooker starlet Jamie Wilson battled hard but saw his UK Championship quest ended at the first round stage.
Liam Highfield fired in half-century breaks in all six of the frames he won to come away with a 6-3 victory in what was an intriguing meeting in York.
Teenager Wilson was blown away in the early part of the match, losing the opening three frames and collecting just five points in the process.
The Waterlooville Sports Bar-based potter saw Highfield fire in breaks of 63, 78 and 64 to take complete control.
But after stopping the rot in frame four, Wilson, 18, won three frames on the spin himself to level at 3-3.
Highfield, ranked 43 in the world, responded with a match high break of 82 to retake the lead before Wilson went down by a solitary point in frame eight - 60-59 - to leave the young gun deflated.
Wilson once again had a sizeable lead in what proved to be the final frame, but Highfield made a 66 clearance to dump the teen out of the UK Championship.