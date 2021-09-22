Havant's Jamie Wilson sets up possible Mark Selby meeting after qualifying for English Open

Havant's Jamie Wilson. Picture: Ellen Demarré

The Havant-based potter beat Robert Milkins 4-0 in his qualifying round meeting at the Barnsley Metrodome earlier today.

In a further boost, Wilson has set up a possible meeting with four-time world champion Mark Selby in the English Open first round in November - provided the Leicester potter comes through his qualifying match with amateur player Lam Sanderson.

Wilson, 17, fired in a half-century break of 62 in one of the four frames he won without reply on the way to beating world number 41 Milkins.

For the Waterlooville Sports Bar cueist, it was his maiden victory in his second year on the main tour – arriving at the sixth attempt.

It's a win that is sure to hand Wilson a great deal of confidence as he aims to end the season in the world's top-64 in order to keep his tour card.