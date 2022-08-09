Havant’s national Vitality Blast T20 dream is over after Wimbledon smash a six off the last ball to claim dramatic win

Lamb, batting at No 10, had to heave the final ball of the afternoon - delivered by Harry Gadd - over the boundary ropes to give his side victory at Bexley.

That he did, with Wimbledon progressing to the south-east regional play-off final by a two-wicket margin.

The Dons had needed 40 runs from the final five overs, and started the last over requiring 10.

Harry Gadd's final ball was hit for a match-winning six as Havant were knocked out of the ECB Vitality Blast T20 in dramatic circumstances by Wimbledon. Picture: Keith Woodland

Havant were in the ascendancy, though, when Scott Conway was caught by Freddie Gadd off his brother’s bowling with the first ball.

Wimbledon only scored two off the next three deliveries, meaning they required eight off the last two balls.

At that stage, Gadd had taken 2-12 off 2.4 overs. But a two and a six - from the last two of the only four balls Lamb faced - saw the former national champions triumph in dramatic circumstances.

Opener Michael Turner (56) had earlier helped Wimbledon, who are currently top of the Surrey Premier League, to 120-3 chasing 152 for victory.

Matty Hayward (2-20) and Richard Jerry (2-22) both returned economical four-over spells, while Harry Gadd (2-20) and Freddie Gadd (2-26) were also among the wickets.

Pete Hayward, though, conceded 32 runs off the only 12 balls he sent down.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Havant skipper Pete Hopson (20) and Harry Gadd (25) put on 45 for the first wicket.

It was middle order pair Ben Walker (37) and Simon Loat (29) who shared the highest partnership, adding 55 for the fifth wicket in a total of 151-6.

Havant return to T20 action this coming Sunday, hosting Totton & Eling in the quarter-finals of the Southern Premier League Cup.

They are aiming to win the competition for the third year running, having last lost to Burridge in 2019.

St Cross, Bashley and Hook & Newnham Basics - three of Havant’s top flight rivals - are already through to the last four.

There were some big scores as St Cross and Bashley sealed their semi-final places at the weekend.

St Cross rattled up 244-4 at Lymington with openers Tom Foyle and Wilf La Fontaine Jackson sharing a stand of 119.

Foyle top scored with 81 off 42 balls, but his partner was in more of a hurry - swatting a 25-ball 58.

Aussie Sam Beer pressed even harder on the accelerator, smacking an unbeaten 45 off just 16 deliveries with four sixes and three fours.

Jude Tollerfield copped the most flak - his four wicket-less overs costing 60 runs.

Ryan Scott struck a 30-ball 50 in reply as Lymington replied with 189-9 to lose by 55 runs.

Bashley opener Will Tripcony lashed a 51-ball century as his side posted 225-3 against New Forest rivals New Milton.

He hit nine fours and four sixes, but was upstaged in the quick scoring stakes by No 5 James Trodd.

The skipper smashed seven sixes and six fours in racing to an unbeaten 80 off just 28 deliveries.

Tripcony and Trodd added an unbroken 109 for the fourth wicket in only 6.5 overs - or, put another way, 109 off 41 balls.

Jack Humphrey, introduced into the attack in the seventh over, ended up conceding 21 runs off his only over - including five wides.

Joe Hall bore the brunt of Bashley’s onslaught, though, his three overs costing 61 runs - with 30 of them coming off the 17th over, including a wide.

Bashley also belted 35 off the last two overs, with Tripcony reaching his hundred from the first ball of the last over. Trodd then hit 15 off the next five balls.