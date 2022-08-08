Davidson presses down hard on accelerator as double-chasing Portsmouth & Southsea storm through to Southern Premier League T20 Plate semi-finals

The Division 3 table-toppers roared into the semi-finals of the T20 Plate by hammering two tiers higher Liphook & Ripsley at St James’.

Wicket-keeper Davidson slammed six fours and four sixes in racing to 60 off just 22 balls as P & S posted a daunting 209-5.

It was the second time in as many rounds that Ben Saunders’ men had posted a 200-plus tally - having amassed a huge 238-2 against Trojans.

Double-chasing Portsmouth & Southsea line-up before their T20 Plate win against Liphook. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Saunders then bagged 4-24 as Liphook crashed to 101 all out, losing by 108 runs.

Jack Davies, fresh from his unbeaten 133 in the SPL Division 3 at Basingstoke & North Hants the previous day, struck 64 off 49 balls at the top of the order.

Davies certainly loves playing in the T20. He hit 102 in the previous round against Trojans and 90 not out (v Rowledge) and 103 not out (v Fair Oak) in the T20 Plate semi and final respectively in 2020.

In his latest innings, he struck five sixes and five fours, while Dean Lee - 34 off 23 balls - provided further momentum before Davidson pushed even harder on the accelerator.

Portsmouth & Southsea opener Shaun Briggs is dismissed against Liphook. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Saunders and Matt Williams (3-18) led the charge when Liphook were skittled for 101 - the last five wickets falling for just 23 runs.

P & S, though, weren’t the highest T20 Plate scorers on Sunday. That honour went to South Wilts who rattled up 225-2 at home to two tiers lower OTs & Romsey.

Openers Tom Morton and Jack Stearman are the two highest runscorers in the SPL top flight this season.

They’re not bad at the shortened game either, witness a 119-run stand in Salisbury.

Stearman, out for 97 the day before in a shock loss to Bashley, hit 122 off 67 balls with eight sixes and 12 fours.

As for Morton, he struck seven fours and four sixes in racing to 76 off 49 deliveries.

Rob Newman and Tom Cowley suffered the worst - both sending down four overs and recording 0-51.

In reply, OTs - third in the SPL Division 2 table - replied with 141-3 to suffer an 84-run defeat.

Opener Charlie King batted throughout the 20 overs to end with 50 not out, while Joe Vaughan struck 43 off 54 balls.

Sparsholt are also through to the semi-finals are a 17-run victory over Hartley Wintney.