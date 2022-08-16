Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The holders were restricted to 145-4 at Havant Park by top flight rivals Totton & Eling. And they were indebted to George Metzer hitting four boundaries in the 18th over - which yielded 20 runs - for getting them that high.

In reply, Totton advanced to 92-2 and were looking good to becoming the first side to beat Havant in the SPL T20 since Burridge in 2019.

But Havant only conceded 19 runs off the final five overs, taking four wickets in doing so, as the visitors closed 13 runs adrift on 132-9.

Freddie Gadd took four wickets, including two in the last over, as Havant progressed to the semi-finals of the SPL T20 Cup.

Starting the last over, bowled by Freddie Gadd, Totton needed 18 to win.

But they only managed a single off the first three balls and lost skipper Sam Bracey, who was bowled.

Needing to hit the last three balls over the ropes, Joe Bracey was stumped by Metzger off the first of those.

Gadd ended with 4-26 off his four overs, while Richard Jerry only conceded 11 runs off his 24 deliveries.

Havant were in a sticky situation at 59-4 but Metzger (49 not out off 32 balls) and Richard Hindley (27 off 27 balls) rebuilt the innings with an unbroken stand of 86 in 9.4 overs.

Havant join St Cross, Bashley and Hook & Newnham Basics in the last four.

The semi-finals take place this coming Sunday with Havant travelling to Bashley and Hook (bottom of the SPL Premier Division) hosting St Cross (top of the SPL Premier).

In the SPL T20 Plate, holders Waterlooville advanced to the semi-finals with victory over Andover.

Opening bowler Tim Jackson returned career best figures for the second time in three months as Andover were routed for just 93.

Jackson bagged a stunning 5-14 as the visitors tumbled to 40-6 - including the first-ball dismissal of skipper and former Zimbabwe Test international John Nyumbu.

Andover were in all sorts of woe at 57-8 before Stuart Summers (28) and Aiden Jansen (18) added 36 for the ninth wicket.

Ville had a few hiccups when they replied, losing five wickets, but Kiwi Josh McGregor belted 31 off 22 balls to see them home in the 15th over.