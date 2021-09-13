Havant’s World No 95 snooker pro Jamie Wilson collects another victory on Cuestars Under-21 Gold Tour

Jamie Wilson with his Cuestars trophy in Salisbury.

The world No 85 from Havant pocketed the £100 first prize in the fourth leg at Salisbury Snooker Club following his victory in south London last month.

But Wilson didn’t have it all his own way in Wiltshire, writes TIM DUNKLEY.

Conceding a 14-point start to all of his opponents, the 17-year-old was beaten 2-1 by new rankings leader Marcos Dayao (Battersea Park) in the round-robin group stage.

And he dropped frames to Shane Kearns (Swindon) and Londoners Evan Plummer and Aristos Pampouris.

Up against the battling Pampouris again in the final, Wilson won 2-1.

The teenager reckons switching to club tables from the tighter and faster professional tables is not a problem for him.

‘It’s a change of scenery, coming from Star tables 24/7,’ he said.

‘It’s not too bad playing on a change of tables. I just play my normal game.’

Reflecting on his performance, he added: ‘I wasn’t playing my best stuff throughout the day.

‘It got a bit better towards the end. I started off a bit slow. Then I picked it up a bit.’

Wilson recorded six of the 11 half-century breaks made in the event sponsored by the host club and one of its members, Malcolm Slark.

Dayao, beaten 2-1 by Pampouris in the last-four, takes over top spot in the rankings from Oliver Sykes (Chandler’s Ford), who was competing on the national Under-21 Premier Tour in Leeds.

Plummer (Coulsdon) went down 2-0 to Wilson in the second semi.

Fareham Snooker Club hosts the fifth leg of six on Sunday, September 26.

BREAKS

Jamie Wilson 82, 77, 73, 61, 57, 52; Aristos Pampouris 71, 57, 45, 40; Marcos Dayao 60, 52; Evan Plummer 52, 48;

GOLD RESULTS

ROUND-ROBIN GROUP: 1st, Jamie Wilson (Waterlooville Sports Bar); 2nd, Marcos Dayao (Cousins SC, London); 3rd, Aristos Pampouris (Cousins, London); 4th, Evan Plummer (Frames Sports Bar, Coulsdon); 5th, O’Shay Scott (Chandlers Ford SC); 6th, Shane Kearns (Jesters, Swindon).

SEMI-FINALS (15 points): Wilson 2-0 Plummer, Pampouris 2-1 Dayao.