Hawks football legend and his two sons extend Sarisbury’s losing start to Southern Premier Cricket League season

Ricky Rawlins top scored for Sarisbury Athletic in both of their weekend league and cup defeats. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Taylor senior compiled an unbeaten 47 and sons Ethan and Leo were both among the wickets as Sarisbury were hammered by nine wickets at Southern Gardens.

It was Athletic’s third successive league defeat and they prop up the second tier after the first month of the season.

Sarisbury skipper Ricky Rawlins dominated his side’s innings after he had won the toss.

Opening up, Rawlins hit seven fours and four sixes before he was eighth out with the score on 156.

Rawlins was just seven short of his century when Taylor’s youngest son, Leo, had him stumped by Oliver Thomas.

Chris Sanders (24) was the next highest score as Sarisbury were restricted to 162-9.

Ethan Taylor, who played for Gosport Borough FC in 2019/20 and spent last season at AFC Totton, took 2-35 off eight overs at first change.

Taylor senior netted 138 career goals for Hawks and remains the club’s record goalscorer. He is also no slouch with a cricket bat in hand either, and along with Harry Stephens ensured Totton strolled to victory.

Stephens has good pedigree - playing Minor Counties Championship cricket for Berkshire in 2014 and 2015 and helping the county win the MCC 50-over tournament in 2013.

Prior to that, he played 2nd XI cricket for Surrey and Northants.

Stephens, who hit 150 for Totton in a pre-season friendly, raced to 98 off 99 balls against Sarisbury with 11 fours and four sixes.

Totton were only six runs away from a 10-wicket success when Stephens was bowled by Phil Jewell.

Taylor remained unbeaten on 47 as the hosts won off the penultimate ball of the 32nd over.

Sarisbury’s weekend didn’t get any better when they were dumped out of the National Village Cup the following day.

Yet again Rawlins top scored, hitting 29 as his side could only muster 149 against Calmore Sports at Allotment Road.

Skipper Josh Hill (27) and Rob Franklin (21) were the only other batsmen to pass 19 against Mark Lavelle (3-14), James Manning (3-15) and Ben Perry (3-22).