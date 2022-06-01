Chasing 149 for victory, Marshall - who opened - had seen seven batters dismissed with the score on 115 when No 9 Barnard joined him in the middle.
The pair put on an unbroken for the eighth wicket as Hayling triumphed with three balls to spare.
Marshall ended unbeaten on 76 - one short of equalling his HL best - while Barnard was 12 not out.
Clanfield opener Alex Andrews had earlier hit 55 off 45 balls before he was run out, as the visitors posted 148-8 (Matt Bradley
James Turner (3-9) and Ryan Dawtry (3-16) tore through US Portsmouth 2nds’ top order en route to an eight-wicket success.
Remarkably, the top five batters in the US order only scored one run between them, and No 7 Kevan Wilby was also out for a duck.
Skipper Andrew Lilley (36) and No 8 Ekramul Basher (33) - the only two batters in double figures - averted total carnage as US limped to 98 all out.
Turner (34 not out) led the way as Compton strolled to victory.
William Pitts and skipper Lee Gray shared an unbroken century stand as Emsworth defeated Rowner 1sts.
Opener Pitts (90 not out) and Gray (55 not out) put on 115 for the fifth wicket as Emsworth closed on 231-4 (extras 33) after Gray had elected to bat.
Matthew Darby (50) top scored for Rowner, but he was one of three victims for Lee Kendall (3-47) as the visitors were bowled out for 194 at Coldharbour Lawn.
Rijo Raju and Vinil Paul both bagged 4-16 as Challengers Gosport were dismissed for 107 (Sohail Khan 50).
That gave visitors Solent Rangers a 46-run triumph after they had been inserted and posted 153 all out (Nysil Joy 50).