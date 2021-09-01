Hayling Island 2nds and Clanfield celebrate Hampshire League promotion

Matt Bradley has captained Clanfield to promotion in the club's first season in the Hampshire League. Picture: Keith Woodland

Watton struck an unbeaten 114 to rescue his side from a tricky situation against Fareham & Crofton 4ths at Bath Lane.

Hayling were in trouble at 85-5 but Watton found a willing partner in Jack Shore (44) who helped him add 124 for the sixth wicket as the visitors posted 219-6 (Jason Manning 4-46).

It was Watton’s second HL ton of 2021 - he had previously hit 103 against Bedhampton in the first game - and was a timely return to form after compiling just 11 runs in his previous four league innings.

Adam Brett (3-19), Shore (3-21) and Roland Barnard (3-26) combined to dismiss Fareham for 130 (Gareth Davies 29) - the last five wickets falling for just 16 runs.

Champions Kerala and third-placed Clanfield will also be playing Division 5 cricket in 2022.

Clanfield have gone up in their first season of HL cricket. In their final game, they defeated Portsmouth 4ths by six wickets.

Asked to chase 144, Steve Perkins (36) and captain Matt Bradley (34 not out) guided Clanfield to promotion with four overs and two balls remaining.

James MacGregor (4-17) and Bradley (3-25) had helped restrict Portsmouth to 143-8 (William Harrison 41 not out).

Portsmouth Community finished fourth in their first season in the Hampshire League.

They brought the curtain down on their debut campaign by skittling Hayling Island 3rds for just 38 to win by a huge 155-run margin.

Jamie Nottage returned figures of 8-5-5-3 - removing three of the top four - with K Stapler bagging 3-19. Andy Longhorn (14) was the only batsman to score more than six.

Mike Bristow (89 not out) had earlier batted throughout the Community innings as his side posted 193-5 after being inserted. Simon Smith (30) was next highest.

A consistent top order effort just failed to give Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths victory over Fair Oaks 4ths.

Chasing 214 for victory, the P & S top four - Oliver Smith (33), Felix Stanley (30), Rory Simpson (33) and Matthew Wheeler (37) - laid solid foundations.

But they fell just short on 205-7, losing by eight runs.

Scott Rodwell struck a career best 90 as Gosport Borough 4ths thrashed Purbrook 3rds by 121 runs at Privett Park.

Owen Davies claimed an impressive 5-35 but Borough were still allowed to post 248-9, helped by 45 extras.