Hayling Island's Eilidh McIntyre and Stubbington's Becky Muzerie part of Team GB women's contingent outnumbering men for first time ever at Tokyo Olympics
Portsmouth area pair Eilidh McIntyre and Becky Muzerie will be part of a Team GB Olympics line up with more woman than men in Tokyo later this month.
Hayling Island sailor McIntyre and Stubbington rower Muzerie are just two of 201 female athletes selected to represent Team GB at this month’s delayed Games.
In total, the 376-strong squad will be the biggest to represent Team GB at an Olympics outside Britain.
Chef de Mission Mark England said: ‘After five years of hard work our team for Tokyo 2020 is now complete. We have a strong squad of athletes ready to do their country proud and it’s great to welcome our largest travelling British Olympic team ever.
‘I am also delighted we will be taking more women than men to a summer Olympic Games. It is a first for Team GB in its 125-year history – 2021 is truly the year of the female Olympian.’
Both 470 Class sailor McIntyre and Muzerie will be taking part in their first Olympics.
Those are not the only athletes with connections to Portsmouth and the surrounding areas involved in the Games, though.
Portchester-raised Declan Brooks has been selected as the first Team GB representative in the BMX freestyle park – which is making its first appearance at a Games in Tokyo.
However, all three will be taking part in their first Olympics in empty stadiums after it was announced earlier this week fans will not be permitted to attend any events after a coronavirus pandemic state of emergency was declared in Japan.