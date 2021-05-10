Hayling Island's Eilidh McIntyre claims silver alongside partner Hannah Mills in 470 Class European Championships

Hayling Island's Eilidh McIntyre, left, and Hannah Mills. Picture by Junichi Hirai/BULKHEAD magazine/470 Class

The pair, who are continuing preparations for the delayed Tokyo Olympics this summer, climbed from fourth in the overall standings up to second after the final double-points medal race in Vilamoura, Portugal.

It signalled a welcome return to the podium for the pair, who finished fourth in the World Championship regatta which took place at the same venue in March.

Yet despite claiming a silver in the final big 470 Class event before the Olympics in July, McIntyre insists the duo need to put in plenty of work if they are to be successful at the Games.

She said: ‘It feels so good to be back on the podium. We don’t like to make it easy for ourselves but we had a little less drama this time.