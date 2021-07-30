Hayling Island's Eilidh McIntyre in contention to land gold medal at debut Olympics after latest rounds of women's 470 Class racing at Tokyo 2020

Eilidh McIntyre, right, and Hannah Mills on the Enoshima Bay water. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Image

She and reigning Rio 2016 champion partner Hannah Mills are second overall in the Tokyo 2020 women's 470 Class standings after six completed races.

The Team GB pair, who secured consecutive third positions in today's races five and six of the event, are four net points (14) behind the Polish pair of Agnieska Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar (10), who currently top the Olympic leaderboard with four races and Wednesday's double points medal finale still to go.

McIntyre, 27, and Mills started what was the third successive day of women's 470 Class racing on Enoshima Bay by finishing third in the fifth race overall.

It was the French pair of Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz who took the honours in the opening event of the day in a time of 52min 24sec.

Home Japanese duo Miho Yoshioka and Yoshida Ai Kondo were second, finishing just four seconds behind, with the Great Britain pairing coming home nine seconds after the top French team.

In race number six at Tokyo 2020, Mills and McIntyre were once again third, finishing a minute after Polish winners

Skrzypulec and Ogar (52:35).

The Team GB duo will be hoping to close the gap even further on the Poles with races number seven and eight to come on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth-raised Declan Brooks begins his quest for Olympic gold in the early hours of tomorrow morning.