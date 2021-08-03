Hayling Island's Eilidh McIntyre in perfect position to follow in footsteps of father Michael and land Olympic gold ahead of final double points Tokyo 2020 medal race

Eilidh McIntyre, left, and Hannah Mills on the Enoshima Bay water this morning. Picture: Mason/Getty Images

McIntyre, 27, and reigning Games champion partner Hannah Mills are guaranteed a place on the podium heading into tomorrow's final double points medal race at Tokyo 2020.

But sitting on the top of the overall leaderboard, the Team GB duo are favourites to go all the way and take gold.

McIntyre and Mills claimed ninth and third-placed finishes in races number nine and 10 on the waters of Enoshima Bay earlier this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They head into tomorrow's double points medal race, which begins at 08:30BST, with an overall score of 28 points - some 14 points clear of second placed French pairing of Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz.

Should McIntyre claim gold should would emulate the achievements of father, Michael, who won sailing gold at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.