Hayling Island's Jack McLoughlin outlines future ambition after becoming latest prospect to turn professional with Team Wiseman Boxing

Jack McLoughlin, right, with coach Daron Wiseman

Now the Hayling Island-based fighter has taken the big leap into the professional ranks.

The 18-year-old lightweight has become the latest of what looks to be a promising young stable being established by coach Daron Wiseman at his Team Wiseman gym moving into the pro game.

Hot prospect McLoughlin, who previously represented Fawley-based Waterside ABC, claimed the national Schoolboys title, reached the junior ABA final and attended training camps and competed for England across a mighty impressive period as an amateur.

Jack McLoughlin, right, has signed a three-year deal with promoter Steve Goodwin

And having enjoyed some big success stories already, McLoughlin is hoping to hit the major heights in the professional ranks.

He said: ‘I’ve boxed since a very young age, I’ve boxed since I was six years old, I’ve boxed for England, I’ve won a national title. I’d done a lot in the amateur game so I thought what was the point in going back over it? I’ve boxed for England and got belts for England, I’ve won a national title. I’ve achieved a lot of my goals so it was time to take the next step.

‘I’ve just turned 18 so I thought it was time to take the next step. I’ve always wanted it since I was a young boy (to become pro).

‘A lot of amateur people, the dream is to box for their country, because that’s the highest you can go.

‘For me boxing for my country was a big, big goal. I got that from a very young age and when I got the letter to box for them (England) I was overwhelmed. Now is just another big step (turning pro).

‘I’d like to win a lot of titles (as a professional). What titles are there which might be ready to go for, I’ll go for, I want to make it all the way.’

McLoughlin is now a few months into life training under Wiseman, who he turned professional with, and he has recently signed a three-year promotional deal with Goodwin Boxing Promoters.

Lightweight prospect McLoughlin joins gym-mates Bailey Donald, 20, and Daron's teenage son Liam, 19, as a trio of young, hungry prospects all training out of Team Wiseman at present.

And McLoughlin, who is looking at a possible pro debut date in March, is excited at what could be in store for him in the years ahead.

He added: ‘Where I’ve known him for quite a lot of years (Daron Wiseman), it’s about the trust. I trust him, I know he’s a very good coach, and it’s nice to go with someone who you know.

‘I’m not jumping into the game with anyone and he’ll put me on the right path.