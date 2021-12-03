Hayling Island’s Olympic champion Eilidh McIntyre and Hannah Mills named World Sailors of the Year

Eilidh Mcintyre, left, and Hannah Mills celebrate after winning the 470 women's gold medal during the 2020 Summer Olympics. Picture: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

The women’s 470 Olympic champions made history this summer, with Mills becoming the most successful female Olympic sailor of all time with two golds and a silver to her name.

Hayling Islander McIntyre equalled the success of her father, Mike, who took the top spot in the Star class at Seoul 1988.

The pair saw off some of the biggest names in women’s sailing to take top gong including Brazil’s two-time Olympic champion Martine Grael, kitefoil world champion Daniela Moroz (USA) and round the world yachtswoman Clarisse Cremer (France).

McIntyre said: ‘I just want to say thank you to Hannah, and everyone for voting for us and for all of your support. We wouldn’t be here without all of the amazing women pushing us.’

Mills, from Cardiff, added: ‘I am completely blown awa. The line up this year was absolutely incredible.

‘I am so proud of Eilidh for everything she put into this Olympic campaign, she was the absolute best teammate. I am really honoured.

‘I feel privileged to be a female in sailing right now, there are so many opportunities out there. I really hope to be a part of forging the pathway for female sailors of today and for the future.

‘It is inspirational to be part of a federation like World Sailing who take sustainability so seriously and I feel so lucky to be involved in such an amazing sport.’

The pair picked up 37 per cent of the public vote, making them clear winners.