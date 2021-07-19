Hayling Island’s triple Hampshire League best - but Locks Heath and Sarisbury remain in Division 3 South relegation zone
There were three Hampshire League best performances as Hayling Island defeated Paultons to remain fifth in County Division 3.
First, Greg Chaplin hit a league best 72 not out as Hayling posted 238-5 after electing to bat.
He hit eight fours in a 62-ball knock, continuing his good form - he had struck 58 not out (v Verwood) and 43 (v Kerala) last month.
With Matt Colban (47) and Rob Cells (44) also in the runs, Hayling posted a challenging target.
It was one that Paultons attacked with gusto, especially when skipper Andrew Collins (66) and Tom Cottrell (65) were sharing a 135-run stand for the third wicket.
The key moments came when Colban dismissed both players - bowling Collins and having Cottrell caught by Tom Chaplin.
That sparked a major collapse, Paultons nosediving from the superb position of 183-2 to 211 out out - losing by 25 runs.
Colban finished with a Hayling HL best 4-32 and Daniel Holt - another player in his first season at the club - did likewise in cleaning up the tail to end with 4-37.
Locks Heath and Sarisbury Athletic 2nds remain entrenched in the three-team drop zone after suffering defeats.
Locks are third bottom after a six-wicket loss to Cadnam at Lambs Corner.
Opener Matt Short (46) was the only Locks batsman to score more than 19 as his side were restricted to 154-8. They only got that many due to Cadnam conceding 23 wides in a total of 30 extras.
Cadnam opener Jacob Sheath anchored his side’s winning reply with an unbeaten 35.
Captain Ryan Cooper - who opened with him - hit 34 while Daniel George top scored with 59 as the hosts cantered to victory in the 29th over.
Sarisbury are bottom after suffering a 23-run loss to fellow strugglers Verwood.
Opener Scott McLeonards (60 not out) batted throughout the 40 overs as Verwood posted 170-5 at Potterne Park.
Sarisbury, losing for the seventh time in nine completed matches, contributed to their own downfall - conceding 29 wides in a total of 39 extras (the second highest score).
No Sarisbury batsman could match McLeonards’ stickability, No 7 Ben Bradley top scoring with an unbeaten 32. Opener Paul Friedrich (25) and keeper Keiran Whitt (21) were next highest as Athletic were dismissed for 147.