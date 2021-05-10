Hayward shines as Havant lift curtain on Hampshire League season with victory
Pete Hayward helped get Havant 2nds off to a winning start in the Hampshire Cricket League season.
He struck late runs and then took an early wicket as the 2nds lifted the curtain on their County Division 1 campaign with a 32-run win against Compton & Chandler’s Ford.
After losing the toss, Havant were put in and lost Andrew Galliers (5) early on.
There followed a 93-run stand for the second wicket between opener Charlie Whitfield (49) and Stuart Ransley (23).
The hosts then wobbled to 114-4 and 145-7 before Hayward struck five fours in a breezy 17-ball 28.
That innings helped hoist Havant, who were bowled out off the last ball of their 40 overs, to 193.
Hayward (1-28) and league debutant Ali Gardner (2-20) - a close season arrival from Bedhampton Mariners - limited Compton to 6-1 off the first seven overs of their reply.
Opener Josh Poulter hung around for 23 balls before Hayward had him caught by Graham Burns for a duck.
Andy Gorty took the fight to Havant, hitting eight fours in a 36-ball 44, before he was dismissed by Burns (2-34).
Warren Turner (1-28 off eight overs) kept the run rate down as Havant took regular wickets.
Pranay Rathod (40 off 41 balls) counter-attacked but Compton slithered from 141-5 to 147-8. With fourth change bowler Steven Matthews picking up 2-20, the visitors were bowled out for 161.
All six Havant bowlers - Darryn Stares (1-25) was the other one - got among the wickets as the 2019 County Division 2 champions were beaten.
Mark Martin claimed four cheap wickets as Havant 3rds bowled Solent Rangers out for 132 in their opening Hampshire League Division 5 South East fixture at Hayling Park.
Introduced as first change on a damp track after Manon Melville (1-20) had made the breakthrough, helped by a great Ollie Perkins catch, Martin claimed 4-20.
In a game reduced to 33 overs a side due to rain, Solent lost wickets regularly and Martin was well supported by Matt Hayward (2-27), Perkins (2-20) and Danielle Ransley (1-20) as the hosts were bowled out for 132.
That was still a winning total, though, as Havant failed to even reach the three-figure mark.
League debutant Tom Wragg (2) was unlucky to get a ball from John Joseph which didn’t bounce, trapping him leg before, and a similar fate befell Perkins as Havant dipped to 37-3.
Three players top scored with 13 - Julian Atkins, skipper Tim Dix and Ransley - as Havant slumped to 92 all out with just five balls remaining.
Ryan Carew (3-23), Joseph (2-22) and Jimmy George (2-16) were Solent’s chief wicket-takers.