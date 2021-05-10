Hayward shines as Havant lift curtain on Hampshire League season with victory

Pete Hayward, seen here bowling, hit late-order runs and took an early wicket in Havant's opening Hampshire Cricket League victory. Picture Ian Hargreaves

He struck late runs and then took an early wicket as the 2nds lifted the curtain on their County Division 1 campaign with a 32-run win against Compton & Chandler’s Ford.

After losing the toss, Havant were put in and lost Andrew Galliers (5) early on.

There followed a 93-run stand for the second wicket between opener Charlie Whitfield (49) and Stuart Ransley (23).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts then wobbled to 114-4 and 145-7 before Hayward struck five fours in a breezy 17-ball 28.

That innings helped hoist Havant, who were bowled out off the last ball of their 40 overs, to 193.

Hayward (1-28) and league debutant Ali Gardner (2-20) - a close season arrival from Bedhampton Mariners - limited Compton to 6-1 off the first seven overs of their reply.

Opener Josh Poulter hung around for 23 balls before Hayward had him caught by Graham Burns for a duck.

Andy Gorty took the fight to Havant, hitting eight fours in a 36-ball 44, before he was dismissed by Burns (2-34).

Warren Turner (1-28 off eight overs) kept the run rate down as Havant took regular wickets.

Pranay Rathod (40 off 41 balls) counter-attacked but Compton slithered from 141-5 to 147-8. With fourth change bowler Steven Matthews picking up 2-20, the visitors were bowled out for 161.

All six Havant bowlers - Darryn Stares (1-25) was the other one - got among the wickets as the 2019 County Division 2 champions were beaten.

Mark Martin claimed four cheap wickets as Havant 3rds bowled Solent Rangers out for 132 in their opening Hampshire League Division 5 South East fixture at Hayling Park.

Introduced as first change on a damp track after Manon Melville (1-20) had made the breakthrough, helped by a great Ollie Perkins catch, Martin claimed 4-20.

In a game reduced to 33 overs a side due to rain, Solent lost wickets regularly and Martin was well supported by Matt Hayward (2-27), Perkins (2-20) and Danielle Ransley (1-20) as the hosts were bowled out for 132.

That was still a winning total, though, as Havant failed to even reach the three-figure mark.

League debutant Tom Wragg (2) was unlucky to get a ball from John Joseph which didn’t bounce, trapping him leg before, and a similar fate befell Perkins as Havant dipped to 37-3.

Three players top scored with 13 - Julian Atkins, skipper Tim Dix and Ransley - as Havant slumped to 92 all out with just five balls remaining.