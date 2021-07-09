Team manager Steve Piper, only appointed to the position himself last month, has persuaded Ched Wirtzfeld to return to the Smallbrook Stadium.

Wirtzfeld has been with Wightlink Warriors since co-owners Barry Bishop and Martin Widman reintroduced speedway to the island in 2016.

He has joined both Danno Verge and Alex Spooner in agreeing to be part of Warriors' team this summer - and Wirtzfeld will be involved in all seven summer meetings.

Piper said: 'We are very excited to have Chad back because we know there is a lot more to come from this young man.

'Anyone who has seen the speed Chad rides at during My First Skid sessions knows that he has what it takes to go far in track sport - and now we have to mould that undoubted talent to get the best performances from him in a race day environment.

'He already has a busy weekend schedule of grass track and long track fixtures, but he also has the Warrior connection running through his veins as he started as mascot and a My First Skid regular before stepping in to the Wightlink Wizards and Warriors teams, improving year on year.'

Wirtzfeld said: 'It is great to get seven meetings on my favourite track and I shall be riding for both the Wightlink Warriors and participating in the Island Masters series.

'Everyone knows I always wanted to return to Smallbrook and it is great that Martin and Barry have found a way forward with meetings that should be great nights out for riders and fans alike.

'I’m looking forward to seeing all the supporters and once again doing my best for the club.'