Head coach Will Knight confident Havant will rise to tough London & SE Premier challenges against Wimbledon and Dorking ahead

Havant head coach Will Knight. Picture: Keith Woodland (070821-1)

Havant face a daunting trip to take on table-toppers Wimbledon on Saturday while second-placed Dorking, who've won all four of their league matches so far, are the visitors to Hooks Lane the following weekend.

Head coach Knight insisted taking on the current top-two is something his squad will rise to as they bid to build on the four wins from five matches they've accrued this term.

Although he is under no illusions as to the levels his men will have to reach if they are to come away from either fixture with anything to show for their efforts.

Knight said: ‘I think the next two weeks we’ve got Wimbledon and then we’ve got Dorking, who are second but they’ve got a game in hand.

‘Those look like the two quality teams in the league at the moment and over the next couple of weeks we’ll have a much better view of where we’re at and much clearer based on the teams we’ve played against.

‘We’re looking to forward to it immensely, there’s nothing a Havant side likes better than going and taking on a side top of the table – I’m sure that the boys will respond.’

Havant sit fourth in the division with only Sevenoaks - in third - second-placed Dorking and Wimbledon ahead of them in the table.

They were promoted to London & SE level this season after winning promotion and Knight has been satisfied with their start - although he admitted there is still plenty more to come from his squad.

He added: ‘I think if you had asked us before the season had started would we take four out of five (wins)? We’d have probably taken your hand off.

‘It’s been positive in that sense, we all feel - both as players and coaches - that there’s more to come from the squad at the moment.

‘We’ve shown patches of really good play and had periods where we haven’t quite imposed ourselves. I think at some point there’s an 80-minute performance coming.

‘When we click and when we get that we’re going to be a very difficult side to play against.