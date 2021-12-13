Head coach Will Knight targeting Havant London & SE Premier promotion push as halfway point of campaign is reached with emphatic Tunbridge Wells win

Havant's Rory Penfold attempts to pull back a Tunbridge opponent. Picture: Keith Woodland (111221-428)

Havant reached the halfway point of their campaign with a convincing 41-17 home triumph over Tunbridge Wells on Saturday.

It leaves them well placed in sixth after 13 league matches, although Knight recognised his troops must climb the table in the second half of the season if they are to put themselves in promotion contention - with current uncertainty over how many teams could go up a level this term.

The Havant head coach said: ‘If we were looking at the beginning of the season, coming up into the league and being promoted, we’d probably would have said sixth at halfway - we’d have taken it.

Havant's Richie Janes had his try disallowed. Picture: Keith Woodland (111221-330)

‘I think in reality, having played those games, we’re probably disappointed we’re not a bit further up the league because we’ve known we’ve lost games by very narrow margins and had a couple of games where we haven’t performed as well as we’d like to.

‘I think we’re looking at the second half of the season with a great deal of ambition and hope that we can move ourselves up the table.

‘For sure, if there’s an opportunity to grab one of those places (for promotion), that’s what we’ll want to do.

‘But first of all we’ve got to start moving up the league, there’s definitely not going to be six teams promoted, that’s for sure.’

Havant's Gavin Hughan grabbed a try against Tunbridge. Picture: Keith Woodland (111221-63)

Havant had six different try scorers as they dispatched second-bottom Tunbridge in their latest outing with Rory Penfold, Armandus Morgan, Gavin Hughan, Ben Holt, Elliott Bellman and Jarod Leat all getting in on the act.

And Knight was mightily impressed with the way his side performed in their penultimate fixture before the Christmas break.

He added: ‘It was a good game, we played very well, we managed to get off to a good start - which is what we wanted to do - we put them under pressure and we were very dominant in the first half.

‘By half-time we were 29-9 up, second half the weather closed in a bit, it got very drizzly and damp so the game was more difficult to play but we still managed to come away with more tries.